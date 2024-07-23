City of Edmonton extends poor air quality response

The City of Edmonton said it has extended the extreme weather response for poor air quality.

The extension will remain in effect until Wednesday at 9 a.m., according to a Monday press release. However, the City of Edmonton said air quality conditions can change fast and the activation timeline is subject to forecast changes of the Air Quality Health Index.

The extreme weather response implements City Policy C620 to ensure the health and safety of all Edmontonians, particularly those who are vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.

For poor air quality activations, the threshold for them includes the presence of an Environment Canada Special Air Quality Statement and a score of seven or higher for two consecutive days on the Air Quality Index.

The City of Edmonton said all open city facilities such as recreation centres and pools will distribute N95 masks and be available for anyone needing respite from poor air quality conditions. Additionally, it said distribution of N95 masks to agencies serving vulnerable people is available as needed.

At the moment, it said Edmontonians should ensure they are aware of steps they can take to reduce the health risks to themselves and others. For air quality, it encouraged people to take any and all actions to reduce smoke exposure.

During periods of poor air quality, it called for people to keep the windows and doors of buildings and vehicles closed as much as possible. Additional information on the hazards, symptoms, and health risks of smoke and poor air quality can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

It said Edmontonians should check in on older family, friends, and neighbours. Anyone who is concerned about people outside can call 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team for those in distress and 911 for emergencies.

Its extreme weather response supplements existing measures implemented by the Sector Emergency Response group.

This extreme weather response for poor air quality is in addition to the City of Edmonton’s one for the extreme heat due to sustained high temperatures. The extreme heat activation started on July 15 at 9 a.m. and is set to end on July 26.

The City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response on July 15 to keep vulnerable people safe during the extreme heat expected over that week.

Although the end date has been altered, the activation started on July 15 at 9 a.m. and was expected to end on July 23 at 7 a.m., with flexibility to extend if the forecast changed.

During extreme heat, the City of Edmonton said helping people avoid dehydration is important. It said providing access to drinking water and cool places for respite is essential to its extreme heat response.