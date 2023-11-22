Smith denounces Monique LaGrange for comparing Pride education to Nazi indoctrination

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said former Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) trustee Monique LaGrange should not have equated Pride education to Nazism.

“It’s an inappropriate comparison to use,” said Smith at a Wednesday press conference.

“It undermines the horrible experience that Jews had during the Holocaust.”

Smith said LaGrange “has to take responsibility for her actions, and the board made a decision.” The RDCRS can make this decision because it is an independent process under the School Act.

LaGrange said in September her Instagram story equating teaching students about Pride to Nazi indoctrination was about protecting children.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Trustee says her post was about protecting children, involving parents

“I posted a story on social media that received a lot of attention,” she said.

“The Chair of the Board called me and asked me to take it down, which by then the story had expired and was already down.”

RDCRS trustees voted three to one to kick LaGrange off of the school board over a meme she posted on Instagram about Pride Month on November 14.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Controversial Red Deer trustee Monique LaGrange removed

“A fellow trustee submitted a second complaint that Monique had violated the Trustee Code of Conduct (and the September 26 Motion the Board passed to discipline her for her earlier posting of the ‘brainwashing and brainwashing’ meme) by speaking to the media (specifically Laura-Lynn [Tyler Thompson] and Talk Truth) about what the Board did and about gender ideology,” said JSMK Law lawyer James Kitchen.

“I was her lawyer throughout the hearing of this second complaint.”