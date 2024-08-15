Strathmore RCMP official says locating Rocky View County murder suspect high priority

Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander Mark Wielgosz said the Alberta division has made apprehending and locating murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry a top priority and has a robust team working to find him.

Strawberry is wanted for his involvement in a fatal shooting in Rocky View County that left one man dead and another wounded. On this team, Wielgosz said there are many units within the RCMP and provincial and municipal partners.

“We understand that Albertans are nervous when there is a known dangerous offender who is actively evading capture,” said Wielgosz at a Thursday press conference.

“We are also aware that any communication that we provide to the public about his whereabouts may also be communicated to him — potentially hindering our efforts and presenting additional safety risk to the public and police.”

Wielgosz said the Strathmore RCMP believes Strawberry remains in Alberta and is following up on tips. He added Strawberry and his accomplice Arthur Wayne Penner were engaged in a robbery to steal a vehicle after the one they were driving in was disabled, which led them to the location where one person was killed and another injured.

At the moment, he said he believes Strawberry is armed and dangerous if given similar circumstances. However, he pointed out Albertans can take some solace knowing he is not targeting the public.

If Strawberry is watching, Wielgosz said he “should do the right thing and turn yourself in.” With the dedication and efforts of the investigate teams, he predicted he will be found.

He concluded by saying he wants “to see a safe, peaceful resolution to this portion of the investigation, and we are welcoming any tips from the public or any assistance that they may have to help bring this part of the investigation to a close.”

Wielgosz followed up by saying he does not believe Strawberry is in the Strathmore area.

“However, I have devoted investigators to join the broader investigate team,” he said.

“Those teams include several members of our Major Crimes Unit, who is taking the lead in this investigation because this is a homicide investigation.”

He acknowledged the Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit and the Southern Alberta District General Investigations Section are being used. It has collaborated with the Alberta Sheriffs, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, and municipal police agencies.

The Alberta RCMP said on Monday it obtained an arrest warrant for murder for Strawberry for a fatal shooting in Rocky View County on August 6.

The RCMP asked for the public’s assistance in locating him.

He is described as light complexion, six feet one inch tall, 169 pounds, several arm and face tattoos, and brown hair.