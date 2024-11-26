WATCH: Jean says he is pleased with Crowsnest Pass coal mine referendum outcome

Alberta Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean said he was glad to see democracy had its day and Crowsnest Pass residents gave an overwhelming signal in support of the Grassy Mountain Coal Project. Now Jean said he wants to see the Alberta Energy Regulator do its job for the benefit of Albertans and protect what they value. “We’ll wait and see what they decide, and hopefully they’ll make that decision quickly,” said Jean at a Tuesday press scrum..Crowsnest Pass residents voted 1957-769 in support of the municipality launching a coal mine on Monday..Crowsnest Pass residents vote overwhelmingly in favour of new coal mine.A non-binding referendum was held on a proposed coal mine project on Grassy Mountain in Crowsnest Pass. Crowsnest Pass, which has about 6,000 residents, asked them to say yes or no to a direct question — “Do you support the development and operations of the metallurgical coal mine at Grassy Mountain?”Jean followed up by saying people are welcome to have different opinions on coal policy in Alberta. “I think people should have the right to express what they want, and I think it matters,” he said. The Western Standard released a documentary called Coal, Culture, and Conflict that examined coal mining in Crowsnest Pass on October 30, showing the historic communities holding rich stories and a profound connection to their environment..WS DOCUMENTARY: Coal, culture, conflict.Many residents shared with the Western Standard film team their deep connection to coal mining — a generational legacy for their families..The last mine in Crowsnest Pass closed in 1983, but these locations once served as the area’s lifeblood. Evidence of their importance remains in the historic structures that have fallen into disrepair over the years.