BC NDP denounces Western Standard as 'racist' for editorial rejecting 60M Indian immigrants

Arora, herself no stranger to controversy, seized on the opportunity to attack the Western Standard.

“This website has published many racist articles and directly attacked the character of Canadians of Indian ancestry,” Arora said. “It’s shocking to see the B.C. Conservatives using their profile to promote a racist website that wants to mass deport millions of Canadians based on their ethnicity.”

Arora added: “At a time when we’re seeing more racist violence and hate crimes, the Western Standard is fanning the flames. It’s so disappointing that the B.C. Conservatives are pandering to racists for votes without regard for the serious consequences to people.”

Arora herself was at the centre of online controversy only two weeks ago when she was accused of sexually harassing Wyatt Claypool, a OneBC staffer, online by calling him "repressed" and accusing him of wanting a "woman like (her) so bad."