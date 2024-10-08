Islamist-progressivist terrorists on our streets

Last night I hit the streets of Vancouver to cover the celebration of the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ mass rape and murder of Israeli civilians. And a celebration it was.
Radical Islamists and hipster leftists stood side-by-side in cheering for genocide, rape and war.
“We are Hezbollah, and we are Hamas!” was one chant I caught on my camera.
“Death to Canada!” was another.
I caught them burning Canadian flags. I caught them cheering for more rocket attacks on Israeli civilians.
Strangely, the federal government did not invoke the War Measures (Emergencies) Act and arrest the openly declared terrorists. Perhaps they’d have taken it more seriously if they had bouncy castles and were flying Canadian flags instead of burning them.
The CBC, as usual, painted the openly terrorist rally as a “peace” demonstration. The Vancouver Sun and The Province (both Toronto-run and US-owned) haven’t even covered it as of the time I wrote you this.
The Western Standard and the new West Coast Standard from last night’s Islamist-Progressivist hatefest.
