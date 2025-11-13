Farkas to try and ban international flag raisings after Palestinian controversy

After Western Standard broke the story of the raising of the Palestinian flag at Calgary's Municipal Plaza on Nov. 30 and after having numerous complaints, Mayor Jeromy Farkas has responded.

"The City of Calgary’s longstanding Flag Policy allows citizens to request the raising of national flags from countries officially recognized by the Government of Canada, on their designated national days." said Farkas in a statement.

"This is why the Israeli flag is raised each year on May 14, Israel’s Independence Day. With Canada’s recent official recognition of Palestine, the policy now permits the Palestinian flag to be raised on November 15, the National Day of Palestine."

During the previous council's time in office, a request was approved to have the Palestinian flag raised on Nov. 30, but that has changed.

"After further review, this was corrected to November 15 to align with the policy and the proper national date," said Farkas, adding, "City Council does not have legal authority to determine which countries Canada recognizes. Under our existing policy, any national flag request that meets the criteria must be considered equally."

"However, over the past several days, Calgarians from many communities have reached out with serious concerns about how national flag-raisings, of any country, can unintentionally heighten tensions here at home. These events, even when well-intentioned, increasingly risk becoming flashpoints for conflict and for the alarming rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia we are seeing in our city."