THOMAS: A water utility oversight board must be Calgary council's top priority

The dust has settled, or rather, the drops have dripped, on the repairs to the Bearspaw South Feeder Main rupture, the second major break in the pipe since June 2024, with no guarantees from city officials it won’t break again.

No city officials were blamed or punished for the breaks, although city council’s executive committee slapped CAO David Duckworth on the wrist after the most recent break by adding more frequent oversight meetings every year to investigate administration’s operations.

However, the Bearspaw Feeder Main Independent Review (BFMIR) report commissioned by the city to investigate the 2024 break placed the blame squarely on city administration departments going as far back as mayor Dave Bronconnier’s time in office but putting more emphasis on administrations under mayors Naheed Nenshi and Jyoti Gondek.