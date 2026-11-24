CALGARY — The office of Evan Solomon, the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, has stated that he had no involvement in the awarding of $2.2 million to a company whose CEO is his brother.The statement comes after the biomass company Ecostrat was announced to be receiving multi-million-dollar funding from Natural Resources Canada. The current CEO of Ecostrat is Solomon's brother, Jordan Solomon.The accusation of nepotism quickly came from the opposite side of the House, as Conservatives raised the issue during Question Period on Monday."The Liberals aren’t even hiding any more the amount of self-dealing that’s going on. We’ve gone from art dealing to self-dealing," said John Brassard, the Tory MP for Barrie South—Innisfil."Why are hard-earned tax dollars being used to grease the palms of well-connected Liberal insiders and family members?”However, in a statement provided to the Western Standard, a spokesperson from Solomon's office stated that neither he nor the Energy Minister, Tim Hodgson, had any involvement in the decision to award Ecostrat the money.."As is standard practice for funding decisions of this type, no Cabinet minister, including Minister Hodgson and Minister Solomon, was involved in the funding decision," the statement reads."Ecostrat is an established organization that certifies regions for their readiness to host bioproduct facilities and helps connect them with global investors and developers," the statement goes on to say."Departmental officials have maintained a working relationship with EcoStrat since 2018."In a statement to CTV News, another spokesperson for Solomon confirmed that he had "pre-emptively recused himself from related Cabinet discussions to avoid any potential conflict of interest.”The funding is meant, according to a federal press release, to establish "a network across Canada of up to 15 new, investment-ready Bioeconomy Development Opportunity (BDO) Zones."These "BDO Zones" are reported to be regions across the country that have been "technically assessed and rated for their readiness to host commercial-scale manufacturing facilities that convert local organic waste and surplus biological materials (biomass) into low-carbon fuels, energy, chemicals and everyday materials."Despite the statements from Solomon's office, Conservative MPs still called the funding yet another example of Liberal "self-dealing."