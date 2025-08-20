Air Canada flight attendants’ tentative deal, no penalty for illegal strike, ‘ground pay’

Air Canada and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have reached a tentative four-year agreement that union leaders are calling "transformational," ending a strike that grounded hundreds of flights and affected roughly 500,000 passengers.

The deal, covering more than 10,000 flight attendants, includes a groundbreaking provision for "ground pay" — compensation for work performed while aircraft are on the ground, such as boarding, deplaning, and handling delays.