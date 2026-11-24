OTTAWA — Canada is joining 13 other countries in urging Myanmar to comply with the landmark ICJ ruling, which last week found that the country had committed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority.In a joint statement issued on Monday, Global Affairs Canada confirmed the 2019 judgment in The Gambia v Myanmar."We stress that the Court’s judgment is binding on Myanmar and urge Myanmar to fully comply with its obligations under international law, including the Court’s judgment," the statement says.This is a significant step towards accountability and justice for the Rohingya victims and survivors and for all those affected by the continuing atrocities in Myanmar.Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar for Bangladesh following the military crackdown in Rakhine State in 2017, and many of them are still living in the refugee camps to this day.Canada first recognized the persecution of the Rohingya as genocide in September 2018, when the House of Commons passed a motion on the matter unanimously under the previous Trudeau government..MPs subsequently voted to strip Aung San Suu Kyi of her honorary Canadian citizenship.Canada formally joined The Gambia's case in November 2023 (alongside Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK)."The Rohingya have suffered years of horrific violence, displacement and persecution," the statement of Monday reads."The Court’s decision sends a very clear message that such acts cannot be carried out with impunity."The court ruled 9-6 on Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya as part of its 2017 military campaign. It is the first time in the history of the UN court that it has found a state to be responsible for genocide.Myanmar is now legally bound to pay reparations to the victims, to investigate and prosecute those responsible and to take all necessary measures to prevent any further violations of the Genocide Convention..Monday's joint statement also called for the creation of the conditions necessary for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.“We remain absolutely committed to the victims and survivors of the horrific abuses committed against the Rohingyas and to all the people of Myanmar in their quest for a peaceful, democratic and inclusive future.”Canada made no further announcements of sanctions or humanitarian assistance in its Monday statement.The decision comes as Israel is due to face similar proceedings before the same court under the Genocide Convention, following the case brought by South Africa in December 2023 alleging that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.Israel denies the allegations entirely and maintains that its military campaign was aimed at Hamas.The Court did issue a number of legally binding provisional orders in 2024 requiring Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance. It has not yet determined whether Israel has in fact committed genocide.South Africa has until November 2027 to reply to Israel's written submission; Israel has until May 2029 to submit its own response.A final judgment is not due for several years.