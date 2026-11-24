OTTAWA — The Conservatives are urging MPs to reject PM Mark Carney's proposed immigration numbers plan, saying Canada simply can't absorb hundreds of thousands of additional permanent and temporary residents when housing, health care and employment are all so far behind.Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner and Québec lieutenant Pierre Paul-Hus tabled the motion on Tuesday morning on Parliament Hill.The motion is that "in order to ensure that housing, wages, healthcare, jobs and other social services keep up with population growth, the House will not go along with the PM's plan to take permanent immigration to the highest levels ever next year".Rempel Garner took issue with the Liberals for effectively hiding the true number of permanent residency admissions by announcing additional immigration measures outside the headline PRR targets set out in Budget 2026.The government's Immigration Levels Plan sets the annual target for PRS at 380,000. Rempel Garner suggests that with a number of other measures in place, the total could be as high as 660,000 next year."And on that side there are 660,000 people, okay? Why don't they just present it that way?" she said to the reporters.Rempel Garner said the Conservatives favor honoring existing commitments to Ukrainians and Hong Kongers who came to Canada under the special humanitarian measures, as well as the government's allocation of 5,000 PR spaces for licensed physicians..NEWELL: Rural areas are next to be overrun by mass immigration.She put that at around 75,000 people and argued that would fall well within the existing immigration targets."Conservatives are in favor of keeping that promise, but it can be kept within the levels that the government has already planned," she said.The Conservative MP also asked how Ottawa will account for temporary residents whose permits have expired or are about to expire.She referenced CBC News reporting that some 2.1 million temporary residents have expired or are in the process of expiring this year, and G&M reporting that Canada has some 500,000 undocumented residents."The government has not been at all transparent about what they're going to do with that cohort," Rempel Garner said.What happens to those people if they end up in an underground economy? What does that mean for social tension in Canada? What does that mean for the labor market?.Rempel Garner took issue with the Liberals having simply gone along with corporate demands for cheap labor without the infrastructure in place to handle population growth.The real reason is to ensure a steady supply of cheap labor, which keeps wages down for newcomers and Canadians as well.The Conservatives are also calling for the elimination of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and its replacement with a separate program for seasonal agricultural workers.Rempel Garner said Ottawa should focus on training young Canadians and improving labor mobility within the country.She pointed to the figures showing more than three unemployed Canadians for every job vacancy, while over the past decade Canada's population has grown nearly three times faster than its hospital bed capacity.The Conservative MP also referred to estimates from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation that Canada would need to build up to 469,000 homes per year to restore housing affordability..Paul-Hus was concerned about the implications of federal immigration policy for Québec, particularly its effect on the French language."We have to get back control of immigration and get the number of permanent immigrants down so that we are respecting Canada's capacity and everyone can have access to health care, housing and jobs," said Paul-Hus in a statement.The federal government is levying record levels of tax on the provinces, which is accelerating the decline of French and eroding Quebec's political and economic standing.Rempel Garner made it very clear that new arrivals shouldn't be blamed for the government's immigration policies."It's not the fault of somebody who wants to come to Canada," she said."They came because the government invited them and sold them a promise they had no intention of keeping.".Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab is due to appear before the House Immigration Committee later this week, where Conservative MPs are expected to question her on the government's immigration targets and on the additional permanent residency measures.Rempel Garner is urging Canadians to contact their MPs ahead of the vote on the Conservative motion."Immigration should continue to build the country instead of building scarcity for newcomers and Canadians alike," she said.