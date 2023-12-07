Joly condemns Hamas rapes two months after attacks on Israel

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly called using sexual violence as a tactic of war “a crime.”
While Hamas found it acceptable to perpetuate rapes against Israeli women in October, Joly said the Canadian government condemns them.
“We believe Israeli women,” tweeted Joly on Thursday.
“Canada will always stand against #SGBV (sexual and gender-based violence) and advocate for justice for all victims.”
Former Canadian ambassador to Israel Vivian Bercovici pointed out Joly forgot sodomy.
“And men,” said Bercovici.
“#HamasislSIS also sodomized Israeli men on Oct 7.”
Rapport founder Terry Newman said Joly “should have said this two months ago and demanded Hamas give hostages back and surrender.”
“Instead, you demand a ceasefire from Israel,” said Newman.
“We see you clearly.”
This comes after United Nations Women (UNW) broke its two-month silence on the Israel-Hamas War on December 1 by condemning the attacks and the sexual violence against Jewish women.
READ MORE:
“We are alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during those attacks,” said UNW.
“For the sake of everyone in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel and especially women and children, we call for a return to a path of peace, a respect for international humanitarian and international human rights law.”