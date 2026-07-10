MID-AIR TERROR: Man partially pulled out of Ryanair flight after window breaks

A shocking scene unfolded on a Ryanair flight between Greece and Germany when an elderly man had to be held by passengers to prevent him being sucked out of a shattered window.The window broke after part of the engine had reportedly broken and smashed into the cabin, breaking the window.The man, a 61-year-old native of Serbia, was partially sucked out of the aircraft, with the man reported to have been up to his shoulders outside the aircraft.His wife, alongside other passengers, grabbed the man's legs to prevent him being pulled even further out of the window. They were eventually able to pull the man back inside the cabin.The jet reportedly flew for 30 minutes after the window had been broken. before landing back in Greece..The man was described by other passengers as having blood on his head and fainting several times once he was back inside the aircraft.Passengers donned oxygen masks as the plane began to descend back towards the airport; many passengers said they weren't sure if they would survive or not.A spokesperson from Ryanair described the situation to the Daily Mail by saying that "A Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen on Friday morning returned to Thessaloniki shortly after take-off when a passenger window dislodged inflight."The aircraft landed normally, and the man was transported to the hospital alongside a pregnant woman who is reported to have since left the hospital with no injuries. The man was described as conscious but in a state of shock.The remaining passengers then boarded a replacement aircraft and made their way to their intended destination.The incident reportedly happened while the plane was over North Macedonia.