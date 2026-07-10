International

MID-AIR TERROR: Man partially pulled out of Ryanair flight after window breaks

A Serbian man is partially sucked out of airplane after window on Ryanair flight breaks over North Macedonia
Broken window that an elderly passenger was partially sucked out of on Ryanair flight
Broken window that an elderly passenger was partially sucked out of on Ryanair flight@aviationbrk on X/Twitter
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Greece
Plane Accident
ryanair
Man sucked out of plane window
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