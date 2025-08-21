Sean Feucht draws massive crowd at Manitoba concert

A Christian concert headlined by American Christian worship leader Sean Feucht drew thousands to a farmyard south of Steinbach after Winnipeg denied organizers a permit.
The event, part of Feucht’s Revive in 25 tour, had originally been scheduled for Central Park in Winnipeg. City officials refused the permit, citing concerns over safety and the size of the expected crowd. Organizers quickly shifted the show to private land in the Friedensfeld area of the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie.
Last night, Evergreen Road was lined with hundreds of vehicles. A nearby field was turned into a makeshift parking lot to handle the flood of attendees. Concert-goers described the night as spiritually powerful, with worship music and baptisms in full view.
But the gathering also reignited controversy. Feucht has faced cancellations across Canada for his conservative views on politics and religion. His criticism of COVID-19 health measures, Black Lives Matter, and LGBTQ+ rights has drawn sharp opposition from left-wing groups.
Feucht posted to social media “thanking” everyone who tried to stop the concert.
Despite the debate, supporters said the atmosphere in Friedensfeld was celebratory and deeply moving, reflecting the blend of faith and activism that has marked Feucht’s tour across the country.