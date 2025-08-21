Sean Feucht draws massive crowd at Manitoba concert

A Christian concert headlined by American Christian worship leader Sean Feucht drew thousands to a farmyard south of Steinbach after Winnipeg denied organizers a permit.

The event, part of Feucht’s Revive in 25 tour, had originally been scheduled for Central Park in Winnipeg. City officials refused the permit, citing concerns over safety and the size of the expected crowd. Organizers quickly shifted the show to private land in the Friedensfeld area of the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie.

Last night, Evergreen Road was lined with hundreds of vehicles. A nearby field was turned into a makeshift parking lot to handle the flood of attendees. Concert-goers described the night as spiritually powerful, with worship music and baptisms in full view.