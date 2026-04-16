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Alberta government says Mikisew Cree First Nation cancer rates within 'normal range'

Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro
Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Billy-Joe TuccaroScreen Grab, cpac
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Fort Chipewyan
#abpoli
Mikisew Cree First Nation
Mikisew Cree First Nation cancer rates
Cancer rates alberta
Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro
Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro cancer rates
Alberta first nation chief claimed their band had higher cancer rates
Fort Chipewyan cancer rates
Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services

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