Alberta government says Mikisew Cree First Nation cancer rates within 'normal range'

In response to an Alberta First Nation chief claims their band had higher cancer rates, bu tthe Alberta government stated this is not the case. On Monday, Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro said at a press conference, in a study commissioned by them, between 1993 and 2022, First Nations in Fort Chipewyan had a 25% higher cancer rate than the rest of Alberta."If this continues, soon there will be no Mikisew Cree First Nations members in Northern Alberta," stated Tuccaro at the press conference.The Western Standard reached out to Alberta's Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services (PPHS), who said this is not the case.."Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health completed a recent report, which looked at cancer rates from 1993 to 2022," stated PPHS. "The report found no evidence of pediatric cases of cancer in the community.""The vast majority of adult cancer rates were in normal ranges, which are in line with what we see across the province. We have provided multiple updates, including data through 2022."They claim the Cancer Registry, which tracks all cases and deaths of cancer in Alberta, is limited to 2022 as its most recent data.."Likely, within my lifetime, if the federal government doesn't act now and put a stop to Danielle Smith's plan — to let industry release toxic tailings into the water system, then it is game over for us," claimed Tuccaro."There is no known causal link between oil sands development and cancer rates in the region," PPHS stated in response to Tuccaro's claim.At the conference, Tuccaro said his team brought some of the water from Fort Chipewyan — displaying it for those attending."Take a good look at it [the water], I want to ask all of you to ask yourselves: would you drink this?" Tuccaro asked.."...If the answer is no — then why should we?""Thousands of tests also show that our water is safe to drink," stated PPHS in response.A 2025 study published in the Journal of the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology investigated the differences in colorectal cancer screening rates between 2012 and 2018, which is the third most common cancer type in Canada. It found First Nations were more likely to screen positive for the cancer in comparison to the rest of Alberta's population. First Nations were also less likely compared to the rest of Alberta's population to participate in colorectal cancer screenings. .They claim this is likely because "risk factors for colorectal cancer such as higher BMIs, red meat intake, cigarette smoking, low physical activity, and low fruit and vegetable consumption are likely more common among first nation people."