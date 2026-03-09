News

Bernier says declining population can increase affordability in Canada

The parliamentary budget officer (PBO) has declared 2026 to be the second year in a row Canada has had zero population growth.
Affordability Canada
Affordability CanadaChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Maxime Bernier
Parliamentary Budget Officer
Bernier
Immigration Canada
Canada population growth
#cdnpoli
Canada population stagnation
Canada zero population growth 2026
Canada zero population growth
bernier comment on population growth

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news