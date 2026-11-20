Britain began enforcing an 18-and-over age limit on nicotine pouches on October 29 — treating them as an adult consumer product rather than a drug kept behind the pharmacy counter, as Ottawa does.

Under the UK’s Tobacco and Vapes Act, selling pouches to anyone under 18 is now illegal, adults who buy them for minors commit an offence, and Trading Standards officers in England can issue £200 fixed penalty notices to “rogue retailers.” Enforcement agencies are receiving up to £30 million a year until 2028-29.

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), welcomed the change and said the products “are less harmful than smoking and may have a role in helping people to quit.”

Before the change, ASH noted, pouches were “only regulated under general consumer product safety regulations.” Britain plans an advertising ban from June 1, 2027, and is still weighing limits on packaging, flavours, and displays.

Canada took a harder line in 2024. Health Canada’s August 2024 ministerial order put pouches behind the pharmacy counter and limited flavours to mint and menthol. Imperial Tobacco’s Zonnic remains the only approved brand, and federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel said September 22 that loosening the rule is “not something I’m considering.”