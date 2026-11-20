Britain began enforcing an 18-and-over age limit on nicotine pouches on October 29 — treating them as an adult consumer product rather than a drug kept behind the pharmacy counter, as Ottawa does.
Under the UK’s Tobacco and Vapes Act, selling pouches to anyone under 18 is now illegal, adults who buy them for minors commit an offence, and Trading Standards officers in England can issue £200 fixed penalty notices to “rogue retailers.” Enforcement agencies are receiving up to £30 million a year until 2028-29.
Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), welcomed the change and said the products “are less harmful than smoking and may have a role in helping people to quit.”
Before the change, ASH noted, pouches were “only regulated under general consumer product safety regulations.” Britain plans an advertising ban from June 1, 2027, and is still weighing limits on packaging, flavours, and displays.
Canada took a harder line in 2024. Health Canada’s August 2024 ministerial order put pouches behind the pharmacy counter and limited flavours to mint and menthol. Imperial Tobacco’s Zonnic remains the only approved brand, and federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel said September 22 that loosening the rule is “not something I’m considering.”
In Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals also requires a pharmacist to review each buyer’s Pharmaceutical Information Program profile and document every sale.
That is a heavy demand in a place where 32.5% of residents — 403,100 people — lived in rural areas in 2024, more than double the national share of 15.4%, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information. The agency put Saskatchewan’s adult smoking rate at 12.6% that year, above the national 11.1%.
Rural pharmacies are already stretched. In Leader, pharmacist Leah Butte announced in April she would close her dispensary on May 1 after years of failing to recruit another pharmacist, Your West Central Voice reported, citing staffing challenges and the demands of working alone.
Britain asks shopkeepers to check ID. Ottawa asks Saskatchewan’s overworked pharmacists to assess, chart, and hand over every tin.