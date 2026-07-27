Calgary's Cowboys Dance Hall closing after 30 years

CALGARY — A Calgary institution is closing its doors after 30 years in business.Cowboys Dance Hall announced on Monday that it would be shutting down as the company shifts its focus to festivals, events and future growth.In a statement posted to social media, Cowboys said the closure represents the beginning of an “exciting new chapter.”."After 30 legendary years, Cowboys Dance Hall is turning the page," the statement said.“We are deeply grateful to every fan, team member and partner who has been part of this incredible journey. We want to express our sincere gratitude to the Calgary Stampede. Its trailblazing leadership has helped shape our city, showcase our country and create the opportunities that allowed Cowboys to grow into the business, brand and experience it is today.”The nightclub — operated by Penny Lane Entertainment — first opened in 1996 at the old Penny Lane Mall on Ninth Avenue S.W. before moving to a new location in 2007.In 2012, the club again moved to the Cowboys Casino on the Stampede grounds.The company paid tribute to the Calgary Stampede, saying it “shared decades of extraordinary moments” and that the Stampede’s leadership helped shape Calgary and created many opportunities over the years that allowed Cowboys to grow into the business and brand it is today..UPDATED: Farkas says new Cowboys agreement protects residents while preserving Stampede entertainment.“We wish the Calgary Stampede well with the ongoing operations and eventual rebrand of Cowboys Casino,” the company said.With the dance hall closing, the Cowboys brand is set to continue through other ventures, such as expanding the Cowboys Music Festival, creating new events at Cowboys Park, strengthening its partnership with the City of Calgary, and bringing more entertainment experiences and economic activity to the city.“We especially want to thank our amazing fans and our incredible Team Cowboys staff and management... You are the heartbeat of Cowboys and the driving force that keeps us growing,” the company said.“Thirty years built the legend and where we are today — everything we've created together is only setting the stage for what comes next... Hold on to your hats, Calgary — the next era of ‘the most fun you can have with your boots on!’ starts now.”