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Canadian actress pleads with court to gain access to MAiD for her mental illness

A Canadian actress is pleading with courts for access to MAiD for her mental health issues through "emergency relief."
Claire Elyse Brosseau
Claire Elyse BrosseauCBC (submitted by Claire Brosseau); Claire Brosseau Linkedin
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MAiD for mental illness
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Canadian actress pleads with court to gain access to MAiD
actress pleads to get MAiD
Claire Elyse Brosseau
Claire Brosseau
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Western Standard
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