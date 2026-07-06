Corb Lund considering court challenge after Elections Alberta rejects anti-coal petition

CALGARY — Corb Lund has vowed to continue his campaign against new coal mining in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains and is considering a court challenge after Elections Alberta’s decision to discard thousands of signatures from the citizen initiative petition on Friday.

The country music singer said that a lawyer representing the Water Not Coal campaign — who served as a scrutineer during the signature count — had identified numerous concerns with the verification process that could form the basis of a legal challenge.

"After being briefed by my lawyer/scrutineer that was in the room during the count, I have some real issues with the way this was handled,” Lund said in an official statement Monday.

“Albertans have spoken loud and clear, delivering their voices to government via this petition about their firm opposition to coal development in the headwaters of our Rockies. We can’t allow thousands of Albertans to be disenfranchised and are now reviewing legal options."

He added that his legal team now has 30 days to file a judicial review and put their complaint before a judge.