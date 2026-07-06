Smith says she wants to work with Corb Lund after Water Not Coal petition fails

CALGARY — Premier Danielle Smith says she would like to continue working together with Corb Lund following the failure of the country singer’s citizen initiative petition to stop coal mining in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ontario Premier Doug Ford after her annual Stampede pancake breakfast in Calgary on Monday, Smith thanked all of the Albertans who participated in the citizen initiative process and said she had previously met with Lund to discuss his concerns surrounding coal development in Alberta.

“I've had a chance to meet with Mr. Lund and I told him that if this petition was not successful, let's work together on addressing some of the concerns that have been raised.”

On Friday, Elections Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer, Gordon McClure, announced that Lund’s Water Not Coal campaign petition failed to meet the signature threshold required under the Citizen Initiative Act.

The petition needed roughly 178,000 verified signatures — equivalent to 10% of the ballots cast in Alberta’s last provincial election — to trigger a referendum.