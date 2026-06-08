UPDATED: Corb Lund says anti-coal petition has reached signature threshold target

CALGARY — Country music singer Corb Lund has stated that his campaign to stop coal mining in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains has succeeded in collecting enough signatures to meet the referendum threshold.

Lund did not reveal the exact number of signatures his Water Not Coal campaign has received, but roughly 178,000 are required under Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act.

In a press release issued on Monday, Lund said he will hand over the list to Elections Alberta for verification on the deadline day — Wednesday at 3 p.m.

"Albertans showed up for their water, their land, and their future," Lund said.

"Reaching this threshold proves what we've known all along — people care deeply about protecting our headwaters, our Rocky Mountains, and our way of life."

The petition, which specifically mentions two mines — Northback Holdings’ Grassy Mountain mine and Valory Resources’ Blackstone project — as being of concern, also states that “coal mining threatens the entire Eastern Slopes region and the critical headwaters that feed the Athabasca, Oldman, South Saskatchewan, North Saskatchewan, Peace and Red Deer river systems.”