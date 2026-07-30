Corb Lund seeks judicial review after Elections Alberta rejects Water Not Coal petition

CALGARY — Corb Lund is seeking a legal review of Elections Alberta’s decision to quash his anti-coal citizen initiative petition.

The country music singer who is the figurehead of the Water Not Coal campaign is challenging Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure’s decision that deemed the campaign unsuccessful.

The application filed in the Alberta Court of King’s Bench states that, “the decision was unreasonable, procedurally unfair, and inconsistent with the purpose of Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act (CIA), which is intended to facilitate public participation in direct democracy.”

“More than 200,000 Albertans signed this petition in good faith, and they deserve a fair and reasonable process,” said Lund in an official news release on Thursday.

“We believe Elections Alberta applied standards that were stricter than the law requires, and that thousands of Albertans were effectively shut out by verification processes that don’t make sense. This judicial review is about ensuring that citizens’ voices weren’t get lost in technicalities.”