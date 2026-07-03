Elections Alberta rejects Corb Lund anti-coal petition after signature verification

CALGARY — Corb Lund’s citizen initiative petition seeking to ban new coal mining in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains has failed to meet the threshold required to force a province-wide referendum.

Elections Alberta Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure announced Friday that the “No New Coal Mining in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains” petition was unsuccessful after the agency completed its verification process.

The country singer’s petition required 177,732 verified signatures — equivalent to 10% of the 1,777,315 ballots cast in Alberta’s 2023 provincial election — to proceed.

Elections Alberta counted 196,088 valid signatures during the initial validation process, but found in a subsequent statistical verification conducted at a 95% confidence level that this reduced the estimated number of verified signatures to 172,088, leaving the petition 5,644 signatures short of the required threshold.