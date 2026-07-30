Dominion Society director resigns after online resurfacing of past 'LGBTQ+' content

CALGARY — A board member of the Dominion Society of Canada has resigned after videos and other materials from his past resurfaced online showing him to be an advocate of the "LGBTQ+" community, prompting the nationalist advocacy group to announce a leadership change.The society announced Thursday that Greg Wycliffe, a filmmaker, comedian and musician, had resigned from its board of directors, effective immediately, after the group became aware of what it described as a “situation involving one of our Directors.”.“We have worked to address the matter in a manner consistent with our principles, our by-laws, and our responsibility to the organization and its members,” the society said in an official statement, adding that organizer Matthew Baker had been chosen to fill Wycliffe’s position."We would like to thank Mr. Wycliffe for his hard work and commitment throughout our inaugural year," the statement said.“His contributions were instrumental in helping build the Dominion Society from the ground up, and we are grateful for the time and energy he invested in our mission. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours and are confident he will continue to be a strong voice in Canadian public life.”.The announcement comes after conservative commentator Mario Zelaya posted video clips highlighting Wycliffe’s previous work in Toronto radio and live entertainment..Other clips and photos emerged of his time as a radio host on 103.9 Proud FM (CIRR), an "LGBTQ+"-focused radio station in Toronto..Wycliffe — who ran as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) in the 2019 Canadian federal election — worked as an announcer, account manager and morning show host at Proud FM, where he voiced station promotions, public service announcements and commercials while hosting the weekday program.Wycliffe confirmed his resignation in a post on X."I resigned from my position at The Dominion Society of Canada," he wrote.."I was honoured to be a part of its launch and its first year of operations. A lot of very impressive people are involved and it has a very bright future ahead of it... What a Nationalist does today to help our future is what's most important."In a statement to the Western Standard, Wycliffe said he stepped down because he did not want the controversy surrounding his past to become a distraction for the organization.“I resigned because it's not fair to the organization to have to answer for what I was doing ten years ago as a shock jock in Toronto,” Wycliffe said. “Dominion Society has a very bright future ahead, and the last thing I'm going to do is let our enemies use trash they've found in my past to weigh it down. For the record though, I'd much rather play guitar in my underwear than shill for the Conservative Party of Canada, who still refuses to oppose replacement migration.”Society chairman Daniel Tyrie also thanked Wycliffe for his service to the organization, adding he would always have respect for Greg for "helping to get this organization off the ground when few were willing to take the risk.".“I'm sure he will continue to push boundaries and hold the powerful to account with courage and humour,” Tyrie said.“It's time for our next chapter.”The Dominion Society was founded in 2025 by Tyrie, a former executive director for the PPC from 2019 to 2024, before he left the party following a disagreement with party leadership over its direction.The federally registered non-profit has since emerged as a vocal advocate for sweeping immigration restrictions and remigration.Reaction to Wycliffe’s resignation was mixed online, with political commentator and YouTuber Endeavour saying the organization had made the “right call” while encouraging Wycliffe to remain active in the nationalist movement..“Regardless of your past, you're a genuine nationalist today and you've done invaluable work,” Endeavour wrote.“Everyone who cares about winning more than e-drama wants you to keep at it.”Popular YouTuber Zoomer Historian praised the society's handling of the matter, saying it was “very responsibly handled, well done.""Very responsible and respectful move to deal with the mess currently. It’s weird seeing him go but, he has gotten so much hate these couple of days," Dominion Society member Tristyn Jones said. "Even if he has done weird stuff in his past, he moved forward and is a nationalist like I am."