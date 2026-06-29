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Federal Court overwhelmed as immigration cases surge to record 30,000

Canada’s Federal Court says it is buckling under an unprecedented wave of immigration litigation, warning that a record 30,000 immigration-related cases could be filed this year — nearly five times the pre-pandemic average.
Canada’s Federal Court says it is buckling under an unprecedented wave of immigration litigation, warning that a record 30,000 immigration-related cases could be filed this year — nearly five times the pre-pandemic average.Western Standard files
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