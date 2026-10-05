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Feds fund Toronto-based VPN company with $685k, then pass bill that could drive it away

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, VPN company Psiphon
Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, VPN company PsiphonChatGPT
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University Of Toronto Citizen Lab
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Bill C-22
National Research Council Canada
Toronto-based VPN company
Toronto-based VPN company threatens to leave canada
Psiphon
Liberals' censorship law
Liberals' Lawful Access Act
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Western Standard
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