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Foreign agents won’t have to disclose pay under new registry rules

Foreign agents operating in Canada will not be required to publicly disclose how much they are paid under new federal regulations, despite similar rules in the United States mandating full disclosure of compensation arrangements, according to documents first reported by Blacklock's Reporter.
Foreign agents operating in Canada will not be required to publicly disclose how much they are paid under new federal regulations, despite similar rules in the United States mandating full disclosure of compensation arrangements, according to documents first reported by Blacklock's Reporter.Screenshot: CPAC
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