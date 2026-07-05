Foreign agents won’t have to disclose pay under new registry rules

CALGARY — Foreign agents operating in Canada will not be required to publicly disclose how much they are paid under new federal regulations, despite similar rules in the United States mandating full disclosure of compensation arrangements, according to documents first reported by Blacklock's Reporter.The regulations, finalized Wednesday under the federal government's foreign influence transparency registry, will require agents acting on behalf of foreign governments or entities to register their activities, but not reveal the dollar amounts they receive for their work.Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said publishing specific payment information was considered too sensitive.“The Department of Public Safety intends to include in the registry whether compensation or other benefits are provided but does not intend to publish specific dollar amounts and include only a high level description of other types of benefits,” Anandasangaree wrote in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement..“This approach is intended to enhance transparency for the public while avoiding unnecessary disclosure of sensitive or detailed information.”The decision marks a significant departure from the American system. The US Foreign Agents Registration Act, which has been in force since 1938, requires agents representing foreign interests to disclose payments and financial arrangements.Canada’s registry was authorized through Bill C-70, legislation passed in 2024 to counter foreign interference. Parliament left the details of implementation to cabinet through regulation.Under the new rules, foreign agents will be listed by name, identify the foreign principal they represent and provide a description of their activities. Registration will be mandatory for anyone seeking to influence public office holders, including members of Parliament, local governments, school boards, police boards and universities.Failure to register could result in penalties of up to $1 million.The federal government has not yet announced when the registry will officially come into force.According to the Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement, the registry is intended to address growing public concern over foreign interference and restore confidence in Canadian institutions.“In recent years, growing concerns about covert and non-transparent foreign influence have led many Canadians to question whether government officials or processes are being unduly influenced by foreign principals,” the statement said..“By making specific information available in a public registry, the regulations will provide Canadians with a clear and accessible tool to see who is engaging in foreign influence, the nature of their activities and any enforcement actions taken.”Federal officials argue foreign governments routinely attempt to shape Canadian decision-making through lobbying efforts, trade discussions and policy advocacy.“Foreign states seek to influence Canada through various means such as lobbying, in areas like political dialogue, trade negotiations and policy decisions,” the statement said.“Some activities by foreign entities are carried out secretly or in a non-transparent manner, often using proxies or tactics such as spreading misinformation.”The government said undisclosed foreign influence efforts threaten Canada's democratic institutions and national interests by obscuring who is attempting to shape public policy.Appearing before the House of Commons affairs committee on June 16, assistant deputy public safety minister Sébastien Aubertin-Giguere said the registry applies regardless of whether a foreign agent’s intentions are benign or harmful.“To be clear, all arrangements with a foreign power to conduct influence activities need to be registered,” Aubertin-Giguere told MPs.“It creates a level playing field in terms of transparency. It also creates a deterrent for malign influence. For those who do not wish to be compliant, there are going to be consequences.”