King Coal remains the world's top source of electricity

Much of coal’s dominance is concentrated in Asia, particularly China and India, and Exner-Pirot says one of the reasons coal remains dominant across much of Asia is because it offers countries an affordable and dependable source of electricity.

“Coal remains dominant in Asia because it is their cheapest and, for many nations, most secure source of energy,” she told the Western Standard.

“You can store coal and you can buy it from many different suppliers, and several Asian nations produce and export it.”

Coal Association of Canada President Robin Campbell also argued that coal continues to play an important role in meeting rising electricity demand because it provides power that is available when required. He notedthat in 2025, it was still the world’s largest source of electricity, providing 34% of total global generation.

Campbell added that Canada produced “14.1 million tonnes of thermal coal in 2024 and supplied 6% of Canadian electricity.”

“As electricity demand continues to grow, reliability and energy security matter,” he said.