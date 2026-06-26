NDP-connected advocacy firm linked to anti-coal campaign

Domain registration records for SaveOurSlopes.ca list domains@northweather.com as the administrative contact, suggesting the company manages the website and digital assets on behalf of the Land Lovers Network, the organization identified as the domain registrant.

The address listed is also 1240 Kensington Rd. NW in Calgary, which matches the address of Northweather's office.

The Land Lovers Network is also part of a broader coalition of organizations opposed to coal development in Alberta that overlaps with groups including Save Our Slopes, the Calgary Climate Hub (CCH), the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS), the Alberta Wilderness Association (AWA), Alberta Beyond Coal, and Water Not Coal.