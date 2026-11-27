TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park that home invasions are happening nonstop almost every single day and that people should use every tool in the house to protect their families. He said he is a legal gun owner, and would use it without hesitation if an armed person broke into his house.

Ford said in a widely shared clip that he would “blow the guy right through the front door” and that the intruder would “look like Swiss cheese.”

He is correct. Police cannot always arrive in the minutes or seconds it takes for an armed invasion to turn lethal. The Bridle Path attack in which two young girls were shot along with the Casa Loma-area killing of musician Michael Eckert showed what can happen when home invaders have no fear of the residents inside.

Ford said his government will push Castle law and stand-your-ground principles as far as provincial jurisdiction allows and will again demand Criminal Code changes, tougher bail rules, and mandatory sentences from Ottawa.

That is the right direction, yet it remains incomplete because a homeowner who shoots an armed intruder still faces a strong chance of being charged under current self-defence rules.