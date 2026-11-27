TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park that home invasions are happening nonstop almost every single day and that people should use every tool in the house to protect their families. He said he is a legal gun owner, and would use it without hesitation if an armed person broke into his house.
Ford said in a widely shared clip that he would “blow the guy right through the front door” and that the intruder would “look like Swiss cheese.”
He is correct. Police cannot always arrive in the minutes or seconds it takes for an armed invasion to turn lethal. The Bridle Path attack in which two young girls were shot along with the Casa Loma-area killing of musician Michael Eckert showed what can happen when home invaders have no fear of the residents inside.
Ford said his government will push Castle law and stand-your-ground principles as far as provincial jurisdiction allows and will again demand Criminal Code changes, tougher bail rules, and mandatory sentences from Ottawa.
That is the right direction, yet it remains incomplete because a homeowner who shoots an armed intruder still faces a strong chance of being charged under current self-defence rules.
A serious amendment is required. Repeal the federal handgun freeze and planned confiscation program that began under the previous Liberal government so that licensed and screened owners can legally possess handguns again, and at the same time allow the appropriate storage devices so that a licensed owner can reach a loaded firearm in seconds rather than minutes.
These devices already exist, secured handgun safes are small steel boxes fixed to a floor or wall so they cannot be carried away.
They open in one or two seconds for the authorized owner through a fingerprint reader, short keypad code, or RFID fob, giving immediate access to a handgun stored inside while still keeping the firearm locked against unauthorized users.
Current storage rules require every restricted firearm to be kept unloaded and secured in a locked container or safe, so a licensed owner cannot legally keep a loaded handgun ready for immediate use.
These rules are there to prevent theft and unauthorized access, yet they should not make lawful defence impossible once an armed person has already crossed the threshold.
Canadian law already contains self-defence provisions and Ontario Court of Appeal decisions have held there is no automatic duty to retreat from one’s own home, yet force must still be judged “reasonable in the circumstances” after the fact. There is no automatic presumption that deadly force is justified simply because the incident occurs inside the house.
In practice that means a licensed owner who uses a firearm against an armed intruder can still be arrested, charged, and forced to defend the decision through a long and expensive process while the invader’s associates frequently walk on bail.
Ontario’s attorney general and solicitor general have already written to their federal counterparts asking for clearer Criminal Code language so homeowners do not have to leave the house before relying on self-defence, so the circumstances of a home invasion are explicitly considered, and so decisions on whether force was reasonable are made more quickly.
In a situation where reaction time can mean the difference between life and death, home owners cannot afford to hesitate.
Opposition leaders offered little that matches the reality on the ground. NDP Leader Marit Stiles said it is unacceptable that people do not feel safe in their own homes and rejected the idea that everyone in Ontario should arm themselves, pointing the blame for home invasions instead to overloaded courts that Ford can control.
Faster courts do matter, but home invasions will still occur even if the system ran perfectly. Clearing the docket does not protect a family facing an armed intruder; at best it would aim to make such cases less frequent. Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser said the standard advice from police is that a person’s life is worth more than a car, jewelry, or money and that people should get out if they can.
For many households the contents of the house are not spare luxury but tools of a trade; their very livelihoods. Many people would prefer the risk of confronting an intruder to the risk of losing their ability to put food on the table.
There are also cases where the intent is not robbery but deliberate harm to the people inside. Eckert was shot dead and the two girls in the Bridle Path home were wounded by gunfire. Telling residents their lives matter while leaving them effectively unable to defend those lives against armed invaders is not a solution.
Ford has identified the failure. The next step is concrete: force the Criminal Code changes that make Castle-law protections real, and end the federal restrictions that leave licensed handgun owners with a locked firearm they cannot reach in time.
Anything less leaves the people who face the invaders still carrying the legal risk.
People in Ontario, and all Canadians, should have the option to choose for themselves how they protect their own families, rather than being forced to be victims.