UPDATED: Manhunt continues for killer of Charlie Kirk; Ammunition had messages on it

A massive manhunt is underway for a second day for the person who shot and killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The killer remains at large.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at an event on the Utah Valley University campus.

Authorities said he was hit by a gunshot fired from a distant rooftop.

FBI officials a bolt action rifle was found in a nearby wooded area.

Fox reported the killers weapon and ammunition had messages engraved on them.

Political commentator Steven Crowder reported he obtained a leaked ATF internal message that said the cartridges were engraved with transgender and anti-fascist ideology