UPDATED: Manhunt continues for killer of Charlie Kirk; Ammunition had messages on it

Charlie Kirk seconds before being shot in Utah
Charlie Kirk seconds before being shot in Utahphoto credit screenshot: JackMacCFB/ X
A massive manhunt is underway for a second day for the person who shot and killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk. 

The killer remains at large.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at an event on the Utah Valley University campus. 

Authorities said he was hit by a gunshot fired from a distant rooftop.

FBI officials a bolt action rifle was found in a nearby wooded area.

Fox reported the killers weapon and ammunition had messages engraved on them.

Political commentator Steven Crowder reported he obtained a leaked ATF internal message that said the cartridges were engraved with transgender and anti-fascist ideology

Charlie Kirk seconds before being shot in Utah

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) caught two suspects hours after the shooting. However, the agency later released them. 

In a social media post, FBI director Kash Patel said the subject was released after questioning and that the investigation continues.

Trump announced Kirk’s death online, praising Kirk as “Great, and even Legendary.”

In a video, he called Kirk a “martyr for truth and freedom.”

Authorities are working on multiple active crime scenes. 

They are giving little information about the shooter’s identity, motive, or possible location. 

Charlie Kirk seconds before being shot in Utah

Officials are reviewing “grainy” security video that shows a mysterious person in dark clothing.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the shooting a political assassination. 

“This is a dark day for our state. It’s a tragic day for our nation,” said Cox.

Videos from the event show Kirk speaking under a tent. 

A shot is heard, and Kirk is seen reaching for his neck as blood gushes out. 

Spectators screamed and ran from the area.

Charlie Kirk seconds before being shot in Utah

The killing has drawn condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats. 

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife changed their travel plans to visit with Kirk’s family in Salt Lake City today. 

Vance posted a lengthy tribute to Kirk online, crediting him with helping to organize and staff the current Trump administration.

