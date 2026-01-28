Montreal university bans sale of beef in its cafeteria

Where's the beef? Certainly not at Montreal's engineering university.Polytechnique Montreal, the University of Montreal's engineering school, in an effort reduce its carbon footprint — has chosen to halt the sale of beef for students to purchase.Reported by CityNews, Patrick Cigana, the director of Polytechnique’s office of sustainable development, claims beef used to account for more than half of the cafeteria's greenhouse gas emissions..The food professor, Sylvain Charlebois, who runs an agri-food analytics lab at Dalhousie University, wrote on X the school's decision makes it the first university in North America to stop serving beef to students.Cigana cited research from the University of Oxford platform, saying beef produces ten times the carbon emissions of chicken.A commenter on Charlebois' post, Michael Penkiunas wrote, "Bold Move."Charlebois then responded with another possible reason the school may have made the decision, writing, "You mean, convenient move.""Beef is expensive. Good way to bring down costs."