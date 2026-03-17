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Mother received MAiD in secret, family only found out after death

A recent study following the loved ones of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) patients revealed the program has "poor coordination," which resulted in one participant discovering their mother was euthanized — after the fact.
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