Professor of 'Queer Studies in Education' draws controversy over lowercase letters as pronouns

CALGARY — A University of Regina professor who specializes in "Queer studies in Education" is working with children to come up with "educational spaces that meet their needs."The professor, "j wallace skelton," notes on Facebook he wants all lower case to be used in lieu of pronouns.Reported by the Daily Mail, Skelton notes on Facebook he's given birth to three children — who identify as non-binary and queer.One of his children, a 10-year-old, even participated in Skelton's PhD thesis, which interviewed 17 children ages four to 12 and 12 parents, all of whom said they were LGBT..In the paper Skelton says focuses on "an exploration of the desires of 2SLGBTQ children and children 2SLGBTQ parents in education, and the desires of their parents."Overall, Skelton says his research is "interested research with children as co-researchers" as he writes on his website.Skelton also lists his interests as being related to the "ways trans, nonbinary and two-spirit children and youth resist and are impacted by transphobic movements and legislation."Under the "locating myself" part of Skelton's thesis, he describes himself as "white, Jewish, fat, not visibly disabled, and not living in poverty.".In a post from 2022, the University of Regina highlighted Skelton's work stating he hopes to "consider taking a course in queer and trans studies because these courses 'invite us to move beyond binaries, and to expect, respect, and celebrate people of all sexual orientations and gender identities.'"In reaction to Skelton, many have gone to X, as Jonathan Kay stated, "This guy trains other teachers."Another, Denyse O'Leary, stated: "Things will change when the public wants to fund and participate in education for the real world again. That's not about the right to believe or say something. Rather, why should the rest of us be forced to fund it or honor its degrees?""Her refusal to use capitals is such a narcissistic expression of self-importance that it even overrides basic rules of English grammar her first name happens to be the first word of a sentence," wrote Rajinder Buckshi.