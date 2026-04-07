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Professor of 'Queer Studies in Education' draws controversy over lowercase letters as pronouns

A University of Regina professor who specializes in "Queer studies in Education" is working with children to come up with "educational spaces that meet their needs."
J Wallace Skelton
J Wallace SkeltonCourtesy of the University of Regina
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University Of Regina
Professor of 'Queer Studies in Education'
Professor of 'Queer Studies in Education' draws controversy over lowercase letters as pronouns
j wallace skelton
j wallace skelton professor
j wallace skelton pronouns
University of Regina J wallace skelton
University of Regina professor pronouns
Queer studies in Education

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