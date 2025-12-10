Quebec female rapper faces second-degree murder charge for killing 88-year-old in deadly home invasion

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder following a violent home invasion that left an 88-year-old man dead and his 86-year-old wife injured in Saint-Hubert, Que., early Sunday morning.Longueuil police (SPAL) say officers were called to a residence on Renaud Street shortly after 2 a.m. for a reported break-in. Responding officers found an elderly couple with severe injuries. Both were transported to hospital, where the man later died. His wife suffered upper-body injuries and remains in stable condition, according to police spokesperson Jacqueline Pierre. .Police arrested Lydia Ghorici, 19, at the scene. Investigators have not confirmed whether she had any connection to the victims.On Monday, Ghorici was formally charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, breaking and entering, and theft.She appeared in court via videoconference and remains in custody until her next scheduled appearance on Dec. 18.Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased. The investigation is ongoing.