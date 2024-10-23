Repeat offender denied bail after allegedly stealing VPD cruiser, driving onto crowded field

The repeat offender who allegedly stole a Vancouver Police Department cruiser and drove it into a field of people has been denied bail.

Dustin Tallio, 41, had more than 50 criminal convictions before being arrested on October 6.

Crown prosecutors had called for Tallio to be kept in custody after the incident, and a provincial court judge agreed. He has been charged with vehicle theft, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and failure to stop for police.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on October 30 at the Vancouver Provincial Court, where a date for his trial will be set.