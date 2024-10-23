Repeat offender denied bail after allegedly stealing VPD cruiser, driving onto crowded field

The repeat offender who allegedly stole a Vancouver Police Department cruiser and drove it into a field of people has been denied bail.
Dustin Tallio, 41, had more than 50 criminal convictions before being arrested on October 6.
Crown prosecutors had called for Tallio to be kept in custody after the incident, and a provincial court judge agreed. He has been charged with vehicle theft, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and failure to stop for police.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on October 30 at the Vancouver Provincial Court, where a date for his trial will be set.
According to the VPD, the incident took place around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday October 6 near East Hastings St.and Semlin Dr. As officers were responding to a call regarding a woman in distress, Tallio allegedly hopped behind the wheel of the unattended cruiser and drove away.
Witnesses said he headed straight for nearby Templeton Park, where "young families were gathered at a playground and where kids were playing soccer." A cyclist who Tallio nearly struck head-on was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
After realizing the car had been stolen, law enforcement leapt into action and Tallio was captured by a police canine officer. He was injured during the encounter, and also taken to a nearby hospital.
"This reckless and criminal behaviour could have killed or seriously injured innocent people," VPD Sgt Steve Addison said. "We are grateful to the VPD officers and the police service dog that responded immediately to stop this imminent public safety threat."
He said it was "hard to overstate how dangerous this behaviour was."