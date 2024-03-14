ROYAL ROUNDUP: Where is Kate Middleton?

The Princess of Wales has been out of the public eye for months and people are starting to worry about her whereabouts.

Princess Kate was last seen on Christmas Day and the Royal Family issued a statement January 17 saying she would be undergoing scheduled abdominal surgery and would pause her public duties until after Easter. She was in the hospital for nearly two weeks and was photographed leaving on January 29.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the palace said in a statement the day she was released. “That guidance stands.”

On March 10, Mother’s Day in the UK, an official photo released by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her three children turned out to be so doctored the Associated Press (AP) “killed” it, stating the photo was edited by the source and could not be published “because the image appeared to have been manipulated.”