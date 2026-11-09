Saskatchewan to ban MAiD access for minors and mental illness-only cases

Saskatchewan will soon have a bit more say in who gets MAiD in its province — following the feds' recent amendments to Canada's euthanasia law.Announced in late October, Saskatchewan plans on introducing extra safeguards surrounding MAiD, restricting minors from receiving the procedure and banning the practice for those whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.Regarding the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Additional Safeguards Act, the provincial government says that after talking with many Saskatonians, many are in agreement: "there needs to be more safeguards placed on the use of MAiD."The new proposed law was highlighted in the province's new session, with its announcement happening on the same day the feds introduced its new MAiD law..The feds' law, also known as the MAiD Safeguards Act or Bill C-41, would loosen the reins on the current MAiD regulations, allowing MAiD practitioners to administer euthanasia when a person can no longer consent — so long as the person has made an advance request.The legislation is currently in its second reading in the House of Commons.The bill would also keep people whose sole condition is a mental illness from receiving MAiD.Saskatchewan's Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod stated the intention behind the regulations is "to make sure that the legislation that we have here in the province is consistent but also is protecting the interests of the people of Saskatchewan in the way that they expect.".As reported by Sasktoday.ca, McLeod noted that the reason why he believes the province should have a say on the matter is "provincial jurisdiction in this space as well … The programs are administered provincially and so that's where we have a place at that table."The bill is set to begin its first reading Monday.