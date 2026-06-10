University of Alberta restricts research positions by gender despite merit-based hiring claims

The University of Alberta (UofA) is again hiring, but from a very specific group of applicants — which they have restricted by gender.Seeking applicants for Research Chair Tier 1 and 2 positions in their faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, which are typically given to professors, they have restricted their search to only "qualified persons" who "self identify as women and gender minorities."Although narrowing their pool, UofA does mention one of the two Research Chair Tier 1 positions is open to all, though the jobs are still restricted to "internal competition" only.What's more, Tier 1 Chairs must be "outstanding and innovative world-class researchers whose accomplishments have made a major impact in their fields.".They also must be recognized "internationally as leaders in their fields" and have great reputation for "of attracting and supervising" graduate and PhD students, be able to attract funding, and create "innovative" research.Tier 2 demands a similar standard of excellence from emerging researchers who have "the potential to be, a national/international expert in their field."The position requires candidates to "self-identify" when applying. Under UofA's 2025 Action Plan booklet, they state equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) is the "framework" they use to "promote meaningful participation and better outcomes for all.".In a statement announcing they would be "removing certain EDI language" from their recruitment policy back in March, UofA stated this "does not signal a retreat from human rights or fairness obligations.""Instead, it reflects a shift toward embedding access and excellence more holistically and equitably across hiring practices."They claim to hire "on the basis of merit while remaining committed to identifying and removing systemic barriers to attract and retain the most qualified faculty and staff."In reaction to the post demonstrating UofA's EDI hiring practices through sharing the positions, Jason Kenney wrote on X what he calls a "Modest proposal for a compromise on DEI hiring in universities."."Let all of the grievance/critical studies faculty posts be appointed according to identity quotas; but ensure that all faculty posts in professions dealing with potential life & death matters (e.g. medicine, engineering) be appointed strictly based on merit & competence.""Surely we can all agree that surgeons and bridge builders should be taught, assessed, hired & regulated only on the basis of merit & competence," Kenney wrote.