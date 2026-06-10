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University of Alberta restricts research positions by gender despite merit-based hiring claims

The University of Alberta is hiring for three different research positions — but only one is open to all applicants, while the others must be 'qualified persons' who 'self-identify as women and gender minorities.'
Research Chair Tier 1 and 2 positions in UofA's Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry
Research Chair Tier 1 and 2 positions in UofA's Faculty of Medicine and DentistryChatGPT
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University of Alberta restricts research positions by gender
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