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Vancouver woman offered MAiD before receiving any treatment at hospital

An 84-year-old woman who visited a Canadian hospital was offered MAiD before receiving any other treatment.
Miriam Lancaster, Vancouver General Hospital
Miriam Lancaster, Vancouver General HospitalPhoto Credit: Jordan Weaver, Leah Mushet, WS
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Maid
Vancouver General Hospital
Amanda Achtman
Bill 18
MAID cases
MAiD case
Alberta Bill 18
Vancouver woman offered MAiD
BC MAiD case
Vancouver woman offered MAiD prior to being offered treatment at hospital
Miriam Lancaster
Dying to Meet You Project
84 year old woman offered MAiD before treatment
Vancouver General Hospital MAiD
Amanda Achtman X

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