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WATCH: Bear found sitting in truck driver's seat in shocking Colorado encounter

A Colorado man got the surprise of his life when he opened the door of his pickup truck and discovered a bear sitting behind the wheel.
A Colorado man got the surprise of his life when he opened the door of his pickup truck and discovered a bear sitting behind the wheel.X screenshot
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