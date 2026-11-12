WATCH: Joly declares Stellantis in default over Brampton plant sale

TORONTO — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly sent a formal notice of default to Stellantis Canada CEO Trevor Longley on Thursday, ending the dispute-resolution process under the 2022 funding agreement and declaring the company in breach.

In the letter, Joly wrote that Stellantis is “no longer diligently working in good faith” after signing a deal to sell the idled Brampton Assembly Plant to defence contractor Roshel.

She listed the breaches as halting Jeep Compass production, failing to name a replacement vehicle, maintaining no production at the facility, and the closing of the plant.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the company, Unifor, and Ontario officials, Joly said she was “fed up” and that “patience has its limits.” She confirmed the company now has 30 days under the notice of default. “Or else. Of course we’ll sue them,” she said. She added that the federal and Ontario governments will next meet with Stellantis global CEO Antonio Filosa.