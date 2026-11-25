TORONTO — Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn faced questions in the legislature Wednesday over why the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology — where the number of students receiving Ontario Student Assistance Program funding rose nearly 3,000% in three years — was not among the schools cut off earlier this year.

Data obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom-of-information request shows the college’s four Greater Toronto Area campuses had 562 students on OSAP in 2021–22. By 2024–25 that number had reached 17,157. One campus went from 74 students to 4,481, a 5,955% increase.

Provincial grants for students at that single campus rose more than 8,000%, to $39 million. Across all four campuses the college accounted for roughly $151 million in provincial grants in 2024–25.

The growth was driven almost entirely by online programs. In 2021–22 only 6% of the college’s OSAP recipients were studying online; by 2024–25 that figure was 97%.