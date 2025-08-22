WATCH: Smith tells criminals they can avoid getting hurt by not breaking into people's homes

Premier Danielle Smith has reacted to an Ontario man facing charges for defending his own property, arguing that his actions were justified. Jeremy David McDonald from Lindsay, Ontario was charged with allegedly assaulting an intruder, Michael Kyle Breen, in his apartment.According to Yahoo News, McDonald is accused of using a knife against the intruder during the incident — while his lawyers says he was acting within his rights to defend himself.The document filed by Kawartha Lakes police states McDonald "did endanger the life" of Breen..On the incident Smith advised, "If you don't wanna get shot or beaten up, don't break into people's houses. It's pretty straightforward."Pierre Poilievre also reacted to the incident at a press conference saying, "The law needs to be clear that if someone comes into your house uninvited, to steal your property or harm your family, you need to do whatever is necessary to stop them."."My message to the criminal thugs who are invading the homes of Canadians, an unprecedented number, because of Liberal laws — is that you should be in serious danger if you go into someone's house illegally and try to harm them.'"If you don't want to be harmed, then don't invade someone's house and don't threaten their security. The law needs to be very clear that people have the right to defend their homes and Their families against lawbreakers. "