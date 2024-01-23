WATCH: Tucker phones Trudeau, ‘We’re coming to liberate Canada’

News

Tucker Carlson phoned Justin Trudeau’s media line and left a message politely telling the prime minister he is “coming to liberate Canada.” 

Carlson is scheduled to speak in Calgary on Wednesday afternoon, along with Premier Danielle Smith, and in Edmonton at 7:30 on Wednesday night, with prominent Canadian speakers Conrad Black and Rex Murphy.

“I couldn’t understand the French part, but it’s Tucker Carlson from the United States,” he said. “I’d be grateful if you could pass a message on to the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.”

“We are coming to liberate Canada. We are coming to liberate Canada. And we’ll be there soon.”

“Merci!” 

Western Standard will be covering Carlson's events in both Calgary and Edmonton.

