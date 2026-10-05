Opinion

AUBUT: Barbarians inside the gates

Small, determined groups are subverting party headquarters and rigging the system from within.
Gerald Butts, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Doug Ford, and John Rustad
Gerald Butts, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Doug Ford, and John RustadImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Doug Ford
John Rustad
Gerald Butts
Opinion
Opinion Column
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
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Western Standard
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