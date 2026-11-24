There is an old saying: “If it isn't broken, don't fix it.” But what if it is broken and cannot be fixed?Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre insists we should not give up on Canada but work to repair it. I disagree. As I have previously documented, the problems are rooted in our constitutional structure. Changing political leaders will not correct what was wrong from the beginning. I increasingly believe it would be easier to start afresh.The Americans faced a similar dilemma in 1776. They rebelled against a monarchy that claimed authority over people and lands an ocean away. European explorers claimed territories in the name of their monarchs, who then granted privileges to selected individuals and companies.The Hudson's Bay Company is a Canadian example. In 1670, King Charles II granted a royal charter giving the company exclusive trading privileges and extensive authority over the Hudson Bay watershed. The people already living there had no say in the arrangement.Eventually, Britain's American colonists rejected that system. Their Declaration of Independence established the principle that individuals possess rights independent of government, and that governments derive their authority from the people.Canada took a different path.Our Constitution Act, 1867, established a Dominion under the Crown, vesting executive authority in the monarch. Today, our prime minister still swears allegiance to King Charles III rather than directly to the Canadian people.We speak of Crown lands as public lands, yet their ownership remains vested in the Crown, acting through our governments. They are not the monarch's personal property, but the arrangement reflects where our constitutional authority originates.I grew up believing Canada was independent and that Canadians possessed rights and freedoms governments were obliged to respect. Over time, I have come to question how effectively our institutions protect those freedoms..The events surrounding the Freedom Convoy in early 2022 provided a particularly troubling example.The federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, imposing extraordinary restrictions, including measures affecting people's access to financial services. In January 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal confirmed that the government had acted beyond its authority and infringed Charter rights.Four years after the event, the courts confirmed that the government had crossed the line. But what happened to those responsible? What consequences did they personally face?As a professional geologist, I have always understood that unethical conduct would cost me my professional standing, while fraud would expose me to criminal prosecution. Why should those exercising government authority face a different standard of accountability?A court ruling years later cannot restore everything lost by someone whose life or business was disrupted by an unlawful government decision.The problem extends beyond individual governments.Changing Canada's constitutional structure is extraordinarily difficult. Many major amendments require Parliament and seven provinces representing at least half the population. Changes affecting the monarchy require unanimous provincial consent.Those benefiting from the existing arrangements must therefore participate in changing them. I see little reason to expect political institutions to willingly surrender authority they already possess.Alberta's October 2026 referendum illustrates another obstacle: public reluctance to pursue fundamental change. Approximately 75% of voters chose to remain in Canada rather than begin the process leading to a possible independence referendum.That result disappointed those advocating independence, but it also demonstrated how difficult it is to persuade people to reconsider familiar political arrangements.Quebec provides an interesting contrast.Its independence movement grew steadily during the twentieth century, eventually winning more than 40% support in the 1980 referendum. The movement was closely connected with protecting the French language and identity..I have long questioned whether protecting a language justifies compelling others to use it. Quebec's language laws restrict choices in business, education, and public communication. To me, preserving a language through pride and voluntary use is fundamentally different from imposing it through government authority.That is precisely the kind of conflict between collective objectives and individual liberty that concerns me.Quebec's experience also demonstrates that a sustained independence movement can acquire considerable political influence without achieving independence. Alberta's movement faces a different challenge, but the underlying dissatisfaction with Confederation deserves examination.Most Canadians understandably hesitate to abandon familiar institutions, even when those institutions have serious weaknesses.Yet changing governments does not change the constitutional structure beneath them. The same powers remain available to whoever wins the next election, regardless of their promises or intentions.Canada's problems cannot be solved simply by replacing one political party with another. They require a fundamental reconsideration of where political authority belongs, how it is exercised, and what limits can be imposed upon those who possess it.The Americans faced that challenge in 1776 and chose to build a new country around the principle that the government derived its authority from the people.Canadians face a different choice. We can continue trying to repair institutions designed for another age, or begin considering what a country founded upon individual liberty and genuine public accountability might look like.I increasingly believe the latter offers the more promising path.