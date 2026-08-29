Opinion

AUBUT: Canada’s ‘House of Mirrors’ — decentralization is Canada’s only path forward

From Swiss cantons to provincial recall laws, structural reform requires stripping executive power and giving citizens the final vote.
Lumberjack smashing a mirror
Lumberjack smashing a mirrorImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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