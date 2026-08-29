AUBUT: Canada’s ‘House of Mirrors’ — decentralization is Canada’s only path forward

There is no simple answer to the problems described in the first two parts of this series.Canada’s concentration of political power did not arise from one bad government, one political party, or one prime minister. It developed from the structure inherited at Confederation as successive governments discovered how useful concentrated authority could be.The task, then, is not to identify a better occupant for the Prime Minister’s Office, but a route capable of changing the machinery itself.The house of mirrors preserves itself because nearly everyone who reaches its centre benefits from the distorted reflections. Meaningful reform must therefore be driven from outside the institutions that benefit most from the status quo.The objective should not be to design a perfect political system. No such system exists. Human beings remain ambitious, self-interested, and fallible under every constitution. The objective should be to build a system in which ambition is restrained by competing authority, wrongdoing carries consequences, and citizens retain practical means of correcting government before the next scheduled election.Any credible proposal should meet several basic tests.Power must be divided among institutions that do not all depend upon the same executive for appointment, funding, or continued existence. Citizens must have more than one opportunity every four years to influence public decisions. Representatives must be answerable first to their constituents rather than party administrations. Constitutional rights must be enforceable even when they are politically inconvenient. Watchdogs must possess the authority to impose consequences, not merely publish reports. Major constitutional changes must require direct public consent.Most importantly, the new rules must be difficult for a temporary majority to repeal.Ordinary federal legislation cannot provide that durability. Parliament may enact stronger ethics rules, local candidate control, or limitations on time allocation, but a future Parliament could reverse those reforms. Parliamentary customs and standing orders can be altered by the same majority they are expected to restrain..Federal reform remains worth pursuing, but it cannot be the foundation of lasting change.The most promising route may instead begin with the provinces.This is not because provincial governments are inherently more democratic. A premier commanding a disciplined majority can dominate a provincial legislature much as a prime minister dominates the House of Commons. The same party structures, patronage incentives, and weaknesses of parliamentary government exist at both levels.The advantage is that provinces can begin reform independently. They do not need the permission of Ottawa or unanimous agreement across the country to improve their own institutions.A province could return candidate nominations to local members and prevent party leaders from overruling the choice without a transparent appeal process. It could establish recall elections, citizen-initiated referendums, and fixed rules defining confidence votes. Legislative committees could be controlled by members who do not sit in Cabinet. Ethics violations could result in substantial penalties, removal from office, and temporary disqualification from public appointment.Appointments to provincial courts and senior administrative offices could be subjected to public hearings. Independent officers could receive secure funding not controlled by the government they investigate. Access-to-information commissioners could be authorized to inspect documents claimed to be confidential. Emergency powers could automatically expire unless renewed through a public vote.These measures would not solve Canada’s federal problems. They would do something nearly as important: demonstrate that a different system is possible.Canadians are often told that substantial democratic change is unrealistic. A successful provincial model would replace theory with evidence. Citizens could see whether local nominations strengthen representation, whether recall improves accountability, and whether stronger independent institutions produce better government.Switzerland demonstrates that these ideas are not merely theoretical..Its political authority is divided among the Confederation, 26 cantons, and more than 2,000 communes. The cantons possess their own constitutions, parliaments, governments, and courts, while responsibilities are allocated according to subsidiarity: decisions remain at the lowest practical level and move upward only when necessary. The federal, cantonal, and communal levels also raise their own taxes to carry out their respective responsibilities.Executive authority is not concentrated in one dominant prime minister or president. Switzerland is governed by a seven-member Federal Council elected by the two chambers sitting together as the United Federal Assembly. Its members are drawn from several major political parties and govern collectively. The presidency rotates annually among them, and the president remains first among equals, possessing no general authority over the other six members.Swiss citizens also retain authority after elections. They may propose constitutional amendments through popular initiatives and force federal acts to a popular vote through optional referendums. They vote directly on national questions approximately four times each year. Constitutional amendments must be approved by both a majority of voters and a majority of the cantons.Switzerland is not perfect, nor could its system simply be transplanted intact into Canada. Its institutions developed from its own history, geography, and political culture. It nevertheless proves that national unity does not require the concentration of authority in one executive office. Strong cantons, local autonomy, collective leadership, and continuing citizen participation can coexist within a stable federal country.Canada’s problem is therefore not that greater citizen control or genuine decentralization is impractical. It is that the present system was never designed to provide either.A province willing to become a laboratory for democratic reform could begin breaking the mirrors from the outside.The next step would be cooperation among provinces.One province acting alone can be dismissed as discontented or isolated. Several provinces advancing the same constitutional demands would create a different political reality. They could develop an interprovincial compact setting out the principles required for a new relationship with Ottawa.Such a compact might demand clearer limits on federal spending within provincial jurisdiction, greater provincial control over taxation and resources, a new method of selecting the Senate and senior constitutional appointments, and public ratification of future constitutional settlements..The compact should not be another agreement negotiated solely by premiers behind closed doors. Provincial governments are themselves part of the existing political class. The process would need direct citizen participation and approval.That presents another difficulty. Governments frequently use public consultations to manufacture legitimacy for conclusions already chosen. A genuine citizens’ constitutional process would have to be protected from political control.Participants could be selected partly by election and partly by civic lottery, ensuring regional, demographic, and political diversity without allowing party organizations to dominate the process. Proceedings should be public. Draft proposals, expert testimony, and financial analysis should be freely available. Governments should not control the final recommendations.Indigenous nations would need to participate as constitutional partners, not as another interest group invited to comment after the important decisions had been made. Existing Aboriginal and treaty rights cannot simply be ignored or transferred without consent. Any attempt to reforge Canada, create a new confederation, or establish an independent province would fail morally and practically if it treated indigenous peoples as obstacles rather than participants.The product of this process should be a proposed constitutional model.That document would need to answer questions Canadians have rarely been asked directly. From where does political authority arise? To whom do elected representatives owe their first duty? Which powers belong to citizens, provinces, and the national government? How are judges and constitutional officers chosen? What happens when governments violate ethical or constitutional rules? Which rights can never be suspended? How can citizens remove a government that has lost legitimacy without waiting several years?The answers should be written before any province asks its citizens to choose between the present federation and independence.This is particularly important for Alberta.Independence may provide leverage because it creates a consequence Ottawa cannot easily ignore. A province that merely requests greater autonomy can be delayed, challenged, or offered temporary concessions. A province seriously preparing to leave forces everyone involved to consider the cost of refusing reform..But the central danger remains: independence without constitutional reconstruction could reproduce Canada’s concentrated Westminster system under a new flag.The first task of a credible independence movement should therefore be to draft the constitution of the country it wishes to create.That constitution should be available before any decisive referendum. Albertans should know whether they are being asked to establish genuinely divided government or merely promote one political administration into the government of a new state.The process should occur in stages.An initial referendum could authorize negotiations for either a substantially restructured Canadian confederation or independence. That mandate would not itself separate the province. It would authorize representatives to negotiate with Ottawa, other provinces, indigenous nations, and affected institutions.Those negotiations would reveal what reform Canada is actually willing to accept.If a genuine constitutional settlement were offered, citizens could compare it with the independence proposal. If Ottawa refused meaningful reform, that refusal would also become part of the decision.A second referendum would then approve or reject the completed terms. Citizens would vote with the proposed constitution, division of assets and liabilities, trade arrangements, currency plan, pension arrangements, and indigenous agreements before them.That would be democratic consent rather than a blank cheque..The same process could apply beyond Alberta. Other provinces could decide whether to support a new confederation, remain within the existing federation, or pursue their own constitutional arrangements. The objective would not be to break Canada apart for the sake of destruction. It would be to force the country to confront whether its continued union rests upon genuine consent.A voluntary country should not fear that question.The most realistic route forward may therefore be neither immediate national reform nor immediate independence. It may be a sequence of escalating democratic action.First, provinces willing to act should reform their own institutions and demonstrate that meaningful accountability is possible.Second, citizens and provinces should prepare a model constitution defining the Canada they would be willing to remain part of.Third, participating provinces should seek public mandates to negotiate a genuine confederation based upon divided power, provincial autonomy, and enforceable accountability.Fourth, the resulting agreement should be placed directly before citizens.Finally, if the existing federation refuses meaningful change, provinces should retain independence as a lawful and democratic alternative.This approach does not guarantee success. Provincial governments may resist limiting their own powers. Citizens may disagree about the desired structure. Ottawa may refuse negotiations. Regional interests may prove impossible to reconcile. Constitutional processes may be captured by the same political organizations they are intended to restrain..There are no assurances.The value of this route is that it does not depend entirely upon the federal government voluntarily reforming itself. It creates pressure from below, develops alternatives before a crisis, and allows citizens to compare specific constitutional choices rather than voting merely for or against anger.It also recognizes that Canada’s problem is not solely centralization. The deeper problem is government without sufficient restraint, whether exercised in Ottawa or a provincial capital.Any lasting solution must therefore transfer power in two directions. Authority must move from Ottawa toward the provinces, and from political executives toward citizens and independently constituted institutions.Decentralization without democratization is not enough. Independence without accountability is not enough. Elections without citizen control between votes are not enough. Watchdogs without consequences are not enough.The mirrors must be replaced, not rearranged.Perhaps Canada can still be reforged into a genuine confederation of self-governing provinces joined through voluntary cooperation. Perhaps one province must first prove that accountable government is possible. Perhaps the refusal of the existing system to change will ultimately make independence unavoidable.We do not yet know which path can succeed.What we do know is that the status quo cannot be defended merely because every alternative is difficult. A system that concentrates power, weakens representation, and relies upon those governing to restrain themselves will continue deteriorating until citizens insist upon something better.Canada was never given a true democratic founding. Its people inherited a colonial structure, modified it over time, and were told that the result represented their sovereignty.The opportunity still exists to do what was never done in 1867 or 1982: ask Canadians what powers they are willing to grant, what rights they refuse to surrender, and what institutions they trust to hold government accountable.The house of mirrors survives only while Canadians accept the reflections as reality.Breaking them begins by recognizing that the country belongs not to the Crown, the prime minister, Parliament, or the political parties, but to its people.